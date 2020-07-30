Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Split 9th Circ. Dismisses Yelp TCPA Texts Row

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel dismissed an appeal of a proposed class action seeking to hold Yelp liable for Telephone Consumer Protection Act violations over texts that Buffalo Wild Wings sent out using Yelp's software, with the majority saying in a Thursday filing there was evidence of intent to "manipulate appellate jurisdiction."

Circuit Judge William A. Fletcher and District Judge Dean D. Pregerson — a U.S. District Court for the Central District of California who was sitting on the panel by designation — said there were indications that Marche Meeks, the unhappy Buffalo Wild Wings diner bringing suit, wanted to engage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!