Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gov't Urges High Court Not To Block Border Wall Construction

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to lift a stay allowing for continued border wall construction, pushing back against environmental groups' argument that the project could be completed before the justices decide a related dispute.

The Sierra Club and the Southern Border Communities Coalition had not made any legal arguments in their July 22 motion to justify lifting the high court's 2019 stay on an injunction that would have blocked the administration from using $2.5 billion in diverted U.S. Department of Defense funds on border wall construction, the government argued in a response filed Wednesday.

While the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!