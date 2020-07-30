Gov't Urges High Court Not To Block Border Wall Construction

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration has urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to lift a stay allowing for continued border wall construction, pushing back against environmental groups' argument that the project could be completed before the justices decide a related dispute. The Sierra Club and the Southern Border Communities Coalition had not made any legal arguments in their July 22 motion to justify lifting the high court's 2019 stay on an injunction that would have blocked the administration from using $2.5 billion in diverted U.S. Department of Defense funds on border wall construction, the government argued in a response filed Wednesday. While the...

