Docs In $5B Facebook-FTC Deal May Need Judge's Scrutiny

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A federal judge suggested Thursday that she will need to get a closer look at documents pertaining to a $5 billion settlement between Facebook Inc. and the Federal Trade Commission before deciding whether to turn them over to Block & Leviton LLP for use in an investor suit. The Boston firm sued the FTC under the Freedom of Information Act in December, after media reports suggested Facebook had paid billions more than it needed to in order to settle the agency's suit over its privacy practices and protect founder Mark Zuckerberg. The law firm is seeking the documents because it is representing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS