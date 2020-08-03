FIFA Ruling Brings New Risks For Development Bank Projects

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Imagine the following scenario: You are an executive for a Paraguayan construction firm that has just secured a contract with the Paraguayan government to build a hospital in the country. The scale of the project will require your company to hire a number of subcontractors. You are in charge of choosing which subcontractors will get the job and, sensing an opportunity, you solicit bribes from those vying for the project. While this ill-advised scheme is no doubt morally problematic, commercial bribery of this sort is not illegal in Paraguay. So even though you may have breached your company's code of conduct,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS