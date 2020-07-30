Maxwell Asks 2nd Circ. To Keep Epstein Docs Sealed

Law360 (July 30, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell asked the Second Circuit on Wednesday to stop a New York federal judge from unsealing documents from a settled defamation suit, which she says contain details about her sex life and could irreparably bias jurors in her criminal sex trafficking case. Maxwell argues that U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska's unsealing order sanctions a "perjury trap" in violation of her Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination. "It risks Ms. Maxwell's due process right to a fair trial by an impartial jury," she said in her motion to stay. "And it eviscerates the promise of confidentiality...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS