Freight Co. Slams Judge In False Claims Suit Over Shipments

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A Kansas-based freight carrier on Friday slammed a magistrate judge's recommendation to proceed with a suit alleging it overcharged the U.S. Department of Defense for shipments, arguing that the claims are too vague and rely on speculation. YRC Freight Inc. and its two affiliates told a New York federal court that the suit should be tossed because, even though the government had 10 years to investigate a whistleblower's complaint before intervening in the case in 2018, it is unable to elaborate on how shipments were supposedly overcharged. The exhibit attached to the complaint lists 200 out of 13,000 shipments that were...

