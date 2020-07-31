FCC's Prison Call Cost Cut Underscores Need For Legislation

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is planning to launch a years-in-the-making rulemaking on Thursday that would rein in the rates prisons and jails may charge for out-of-state calls, but advocates say congressional intervention is also necessary to address high in-state rates. While the FCC proposal that recommends slashing out-of-state rate caps is seen as a useful first step, it will only cover about 20% of prison and jail calls, emphasizing the importance of pending bills that would extend the agency's authority to in-state traffic as well. "It's good that we are seeing a proposal to lower the rate caps for interstate calls....

