Sens. Unveil Bipartisan Bill To Cut Prison Phone Rates

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of senators has introduced a bill that would empower the Federal Communications Commission to slash prison phone rates, saying more phone calls between inmates and their families, clergy and lawyers will make inmates less likely to reoffend when they are released. Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Cory Booker, D-N.J., Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Angus King, I-Maine, said helping incarcerated people keep in touch with family members will strengthen the nation's criminal justice system. Studies have shown helping prisoners maintain contact with family can help reduce recidivism and save tax dollars, they said. The bill's introduction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS