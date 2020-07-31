Judge Scolds Atty For Viewing Docs From Unrelated VW Case

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A Virginia magistrate judge on Friday granted Volkswagen a protective order that bars consumers in a proposed class action against the company from accessing databases used in unrelated multidistrict litigation. In a Friday teleconference, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff axed the consumers' request for unfettered access to the databases after he chided the consumers' attorney — Michael Melkersen — for looking at one of them because he is also an attorney in a MDL over Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. "clean diesel" emissions cheating scheme. In the instant case, the consumers allege VW gave them scores of test vehicles that it previously used for...

