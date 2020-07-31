Taxation With Representation: Davis, Baker Botts, Kirkland

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, analytics company Clarivate agrees to a $6.8 billion merger, NRG Energy acquires Centrica's North American unit, and sports betting business Rush Street Interactive goes public in a $1.8 billion merger deal. Clarivate's $6.8B IP Merger U.K.-based analytics company Clarivate said Wednesday it will merge with private equity-backed intellectual property manager CPA Global in a roughly $6.8 billion deal guided by Davis Polk and Latham & Watkins. The Davis Polk team advising Clarivate includes partner Michael Mollerus advising on tax matters. The Latham team representing CPA Global includes partners Joseph Kronsnoble, Nicholas DeNovio, and Sean Finn,...

