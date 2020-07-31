Stanford Scholar Alleged To Be Chinese Agent Wins Bail

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge declined the federal government's request to deny bail to a Stanford University scholar accused of being a Chinese secret agent while acknowledging during a Friday video hearing that she found it "highly suspicious" that the defendant's daughter returned to China without the court's knowledge. Stanford University visiting scholar Chen Song, 38, is one of a handful of scientists who the U.S. has recently charged with visa fraud, claiming they concealed their active Chinese military duty status in their U.S. visa applications in an orchestrated program by the Chinese government. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim said Friday...

