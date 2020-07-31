Ligado Joins Push For Open 5G Standards

Law360 (July 31, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Satellite provider Ligado Networks announced Friday it will join a policy group of technology and telecom organizations that aims to promote open 5G technologies and counter China's hold on the wireless equipment market. The Open RAN Policy Coalition, a new organization established in May, seeks to advocate government funding of 5G development and the expansion of the supply chain for 5G technologies. The network also said the group would work toward giving wireless carriers flexibility in choosing the right radio access network vendor — a "crucial component" in Ligado's own plans to build out 5G for consumers and a number of U.S. industries....

