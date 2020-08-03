Eni Sues Kinder Morgan Unit Over Soured LNG Project

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Italian oil and gas giant Eni is suing an affiliate of energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan, accusing the company of breaching an agreement inked as part of a botched deal involving the importation of liquefied natural gas to a billion-dollar Mississippi processing facility. Eni alleges in the litigation, filed Friday in New York state court, that Gulf LNG Energy (Port) LLC has breached a contract under which it agreed to ensure that its subsidiaries would comply with a deal under which they were responsible for processing and transporting liquefied natural gas brought into the Pascagoula, Mississippi, facility by Eni. An arbitral...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS