Glencore Escapes Stock-Drop Suit Over FCPA Probe

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge ruled Friday that a securities suit connected to announced investigations into mining giant Glencore PLC's overseas dealings didn't belong in her court. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigento dismissed the putative class action on the ground of forum non conveniens, or a finding that another forum would be more appropriate for the securities claims, siding with Glencore's argument that the suit targets conduct that occurred primarily overseas and would require the gathering of evidence that would likewise be found abroad. "There is no apparent connection to New Jersey," the judge said. "Rather, the center of defendants'...

