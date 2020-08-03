Exxon Says NY Climate Trial Win Dooms Texas Investors' Suit

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. has urged a Texas federal court to toss a putative securities fraud class action accusing the oil giant of concealing its climate change knowledge, arguing the lead plaintiff "irrevocably tied its fate" to a dismissed New York action. Exxon asked the court Friday to reconsider denying its motion to dismiss, saying the Greater Pennsylvania Carpenters Pension Fund "abandoned" its original claims to instead pursue ones that mirrored the New York attorney general's state court suit alleging Exxon deceived investors about climate-change-related risks to its business. The New York state court cleared Exxon of the accusations and the Texas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS