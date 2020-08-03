Vance Says Trump Probe Broader Than Hush Money

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The Manhattan district attorney's subpoena for President Donald Trump's tax records is part of a broader probe into the Trump Organization that includes reports about inflated net worth and sales of Trump properties, prosecutors told a federal court Monday. The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., center, countered an argument that a subpoena for President Donald Trump's tax records was overbroad, pointing to public reports about Trump, the Trump Organization and its officers. (AP) Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office told the federal court in New York that Trump is wrong that the grand jury subpoena for his tax...

