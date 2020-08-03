Morgan Stanley Hit With Suit Over Sensitive Data Exposures

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Morgan Stanley mistakenly disclosed customers' sensitive information to unknown third parties on two separate occasions in recent years, a pair of customers said in a lawsuit recently filed in a New York federal court, slamming the investment bank for putting thousands at an increased risk of identity theft. According to the suit filed Friday by customers Richard Grossman and Howard Katz, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC has lost servers and other computer equipment containing unencrypted, unredacted personally identifiable information on potentially thousands of its customers. Information that may have been exposed includes account names and numbers, Social Security numbers, passport numbers, dates of...

