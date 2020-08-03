Climate Kids Say Decades-Old 5th Circ. Ruling Supports Case

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A group of youths who say the federal government is endangering their futures with policies that exacerbate climate change told the Ninth Circuit that their case is supported by a 1974 ruling from the Fifth Circuit about Alabama's responsibility to provide care for the developmentally disabled. In Wyatt v. Aderholt, the Fifth Circuit held that federal district courts can order state psychiatric institutions to provide "minimum levels of psychiatric care and treatment to persons civilly committed to the institutions." The plaintiffs in the climate case say this shows that a Ninth Circuit panel erred in dismissing their case on the grounds...

