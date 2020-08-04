Judge Again Won't Let 2 Cos. Out Of PFAS Litigation

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge once again refused to let two companies dodge a firefighter's proposed class action alleging they knowingly exposed people to a toxic group of substances called PFAS, rejecting arguments that the companies' sworn rebuttals should change the result. U.S. District Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. said Monday he had no obligation to consider declarations by Archroma Management LLC and Daikin Industries Ltd. filed to refute arguments that they should be wrapped up in firefighter Kevin Hardwick's litigation. The judge said he was right to make his decision based on Hardwick's complaint despite the companies' pushback that he didn't...

