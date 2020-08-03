Fishing Groups Ask High Court To Sink Offshore Monument

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Fishing groups battling an eventual ban on commercial fishing in an area off the coast of Cape Cod have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a D.C. Circuit decision affirming the right of U.S. presidents to create offshore national monuments. The Antiquities Act authorizes presidents to create monuments on "land owned or controlled by the federal government," and former President Barack Obama illegally expanded the law's meaning when he created the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument in 2016, the Massachusetts Lobstermen's Association and other groups said last week in a petition for writ of certiorari. The roughly 5,000-square-mile...

