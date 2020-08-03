Ex-Construction Boss Eyed For Bribes To Cop To Tax Count

Law360, New York (August 3, 2020, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A former Turner Construction manager told a Manhattan federal judge Monday he will plead guilty, after prosecutors charged him with stiffing the IRS on $1.8 million of bribes he got in exchange for providing project work to subcontractors at Bloomberg offices. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres set a Sept. 14 date for defendant Vito Nigro, of Middletown, New Jersey, but indicated a guilty plea hearing could take place sooner. "Your client wishes to plead guilty, is that right?" Judge Torres asked during a videoconference. "Yes, your honor," said Nigro's lawyer Mario Gallucci. A July charging document says that from 2011 until...

