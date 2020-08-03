Vizio Sues Insurers For Coverage Of $17M Privacy Deal

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Vizio Inc. has sued two insurers in California federal court, alleging "malicious" conduct in their refusal to indemnify the TV maker for a $17 million settlement of a 2018 multidistrict litigation accusing the company of selling data on consumers' viewing habits without their consent. Vizio said in its complaint Thursday that Navigators Insurance Co. and Arch Insurance Co. shirked their obligations to indemnify the company for defense and settlement costs in the underlying litigation. The insurers have engaged in "despicable" acts by "intending" to harm Vizio, the TV maker alleged. It is seeking over $10 million in damages from Navigators alone, according...

