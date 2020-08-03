Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Vizio Sues Insurers For Coverage Of $17M Privacy Deal

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Vizio Inc. has sued two insurers in California federal court, alleging "malicious" conduct in their refusal to indemnify the TV maker for a $17 million settlement of a 2018 multidistrict litigation accusing the company of selling data on consumers' viewing habits without their consent.

Vizio said in its complaint Thursday that Navigators Insurance Co. and Arch Insurance Co. shirked their obligations to indemnify the company for defense and settlement costs in the underlying litigation. The insurers have engaged in "despicable" acts by "intending" to harm Vizio, the TV maker alleged. It is seeking over $10 million in damages from Navigators alone, according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!