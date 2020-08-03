5th Circ. Keeps Chevron On Hook For $2M Over Worker Death

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit upheld a $2 million verdict Monday for the family of a pipeline technician killed by a valve blast, rejecting Chevron Pipe Line Co.'s argument that his work wasn't connected to the Outer Continental Shelf, a key factor in the law providing for recovery. James Mays, a valve technician for 30 years working for Chevron subsidiary Furmanite American, was working on a valve offshore in September 2014 when a valve stem and cap blasted off and hit his head, killing him. The Fifth Circuit OK'ed a jury's verdict for Mays' family under the Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act,...

