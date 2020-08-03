Chicago Eateries, Museums Sue Insurers For Virus Coverage

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A group of popular Chicago eateries, bars and museums have told an Illinois state court their all-risk commercial property insurance should cover losses they sustained in the wake of coronavirus closure orders that left them largely "nonfunctional as restaurants and cultural institutions." Plaintiffs include the DuSable Museum of African American History, Gibsons Restaurant Group, nightclub Joy District, and other bars, restaurants and businesses who say their respective insurance companies — with more than 15 named in the suit — owe them coverage, according to the complaint filed in Cook County Circuit Court on Wednesday. They paid a substantial premium for "all risk" insurance...

