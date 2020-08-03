CoreCivic Inks $3.7M Deal To End Attys' Prison Wiretap Claims

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- Private prison company CoreCivic and communications company Securus Technologies agreed Friday to pay a class of attorneys $3.7 million in Missouri federal court to end claims it violated wiretapping laws by improperly recording client-attorney conversations and then disseminating the information to law enforcement officials and other third parties. The proposed $3.7 million settlement, if approved by the judge, will resolve claims brought on behalf of a class of roughly 750 attorneys against CoreCivic, formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America and one of the largest U.S. private prison companies, and its telephone services provider Securus, a subsidiary of Aventiv Technologies run by...

