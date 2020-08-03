Twitter To Pay Up To $250M To End FTC Privacy Probe

Law360 (August 3, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Twitter Inc. said Monday that it expects to pay up to $250 million to resolve new charges by the Federal Trade Commission that the social media giant breached a 2011 consent decree by using data provided for security purposes to target users with advertisements. Twitter said it expects to pay between $150 million and $250 million to resolve allegations it used data that users provided for security purposes to target them with ads. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Twitter said that the consumer protection agency alleged in a draft complaint it received on...

