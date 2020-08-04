EU Probing Google's $2.1B Fitbit Deal Over Data Concerns

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 12:21 PM EDT) -- Europe's competition watchdog has launched an in-depth investigation into Google's $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit, saying Tuesday the data Google will be privy to sparks concerns about the internet giant's ability to corner the market for online personalized advertising. Google's $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit could allow the internet giant to corner the market for online personalized advertising, the European Commission said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) The deal, announced in November, entails Google LLC acquiring all of Fitbit Inc.'s issued and outstanding shares. The European Commission said it has been looking into the deal and it has now opened an in-depth...

