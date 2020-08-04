Memorabilia CEO Rips SEC's 'Perverted Desire' For Sanctions

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge should reject the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's requests for sanctions against the CEO of a sports memorabilia auction company and his wife because the SEC doesn't have the evidence to back up its claims and has "a seeming perverted desire to short circuit procedural and substantive due process," the couple said Monday. The subject of the SEC claims, Mykalai Kontilai, CEO of Collector's Coffee Inc., also known as Collectors Café, and his wife, Veronica Kontilai, a relief defendant, are alleged to have violated a temporary restraining order that froze assets in a multimillion-dollar fraud suit....

