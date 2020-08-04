Netflix Scoffs At 'Barely Legible' Logo In 'Messiah' TM Suit

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Private prison operator The GEO Group Inc.'s trademark infringement and defamation lawsuit blows out of proportion Netflix's use of its logo in the fictional TV series "Messiah," the streaming giant told a Florida federal judge Monday, saying the logo is "barely legible" on a prison guard costume and vehicle. Netflix called GEO's lawsuit a "flagrant disregard of the First Amendment protections" afforded to creative works, saying the suit should be tossed because the claims are based on 28 seconds of snippets in two episodes of the show. "While [GEO] present[s] the court with cropped, enlarged and touched up images plucked out...

