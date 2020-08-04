Texas Panel Sends Steak 'N Shake Sex Assault Case To Trial

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has ruled that a jury will have to decide whether Steak 'N Shake can be held directly liable for an alleged sexual assault committed by one of its managers against an employee, and sent the case back to the trial court. In a ruling issued Monday, a three-justice panel of the Fifth Court of Appeals sided with the employee, identified only as B.C., and agreed that issues of fact preclude Steak 'N Shake's hanging onto a summary judgment win in the lawsuit, which has been pending since 2011. On Monday, the panel determined the trial court had...

