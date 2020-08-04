Railway Cos. Call DOJ View On Price-Fix Evidence 'Incoherent'

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's argument for why the nation's four biggest railway carriers can't block virtually all the evidence brought against them in long-running private antitrust litigation is "incoherent," the companies told a D.C. federal judge Monday. Slamming what they called the agency's "long interpretive excursion" into the meaning of the word "concerned," railroad giants Union Pacific Railroad Co., CSX Transportation Inc., Norfolk Southern Railway Co. and BNSF Railway Co. said that the Justice Department used its analysis to craft a hypothetical scenario that ultimately "infected" its definition of the word. "This journey is unnecessary and confusing, is atextual, misapplies...

