Limit On H-1B Visas May Hurt Tech Cos.' Contracts With Feds

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's executive order seeking to restrict federal contractors' use of H-1B visas may drive technology companies, which rely heavily on skilled foreign workers, away from doing business with the government. As part of a "Hire American" executive order, Trump directed federal agencies on Monday to examine their contractors' and subcontractors' reliance on employees with H-1B visas, while threatening to fire federally appointed board members on agencies that outsource work to non-U.S. citizens. The order adds to the technology industry's already existing ambivalence about contracting with the federal government out of concern for protecting intellectual property and getting mired in an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS