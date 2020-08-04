Investor Says Crypto Execs Trying To Vanish 'Into The Fog'

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- A cryptocurrency investor leading a proposed class action alleging Status Research engaged in a $100 million unregistered securities offering has asked a New York federal judge to allow for an alternative way to serve court papers, saying the company's executives may be trying to avoid the case and vanish "into the fog of internet obscurity." Status Research & Development GMBH executives Jarrad Hope and Carl Bennetts have not appeared in the securities class action case in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York despite the company itself having been served almost two months ago, a Monday filing...

