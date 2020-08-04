Claire's Hit With Customer Suit Over June Data Breach

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Claire's customers has alleged in Illinois state court that the jewelry and accessory retailer failed to take enough security precautions to protect against a June data breach that compromised their personal information, and waited too long to tell them about it. Named plaintiff Julia Rossi says she was among the customers whose personal data from online purchases was compromised between April and June, claiming Claire's waited almost a full month to give notice of that breach. In a letter sent to affected customers dated July 7, the company characterized the breach as a computer code added to...

