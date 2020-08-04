9th Circ. Won't Revisit Rebuff Of Calif. Tribal Casino Challenge

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has refused two California card rooms' request for it to rethink its ruling that the U.S. Department of the Interior didn't violate federal gaming law when it approved an off-reservation casino in California for the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians. Club One Casino Inc. and GLCR Inc. had asked the Ninth Circuit to rehear en banc or have a panel reconsider its May decision affirming a lower court ruling that the federally recognized North Fork tribe had jurisdiction over a Madera County, California, land parcel for its casino project because the DOI took the land into trust...

