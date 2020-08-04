Ex-Uber Exec Levandowski Gets 1.5 Years For Google IP Theft

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup sentenced bankrupt former Uber Technologies Inc. executive Anthony Levandowski to 18 months in prison Tuesday after he pled guilty to one count in a criminal case alleging he stole self-driving car trade secrets from his former employer Google, a crime the judge called "massive in scale." During a telephone hearing in California federal court, Judge Alsup handed down the sentence after accepting Levandowski's change of plea. The 40-year-old star engineer admitted to a single count of trade secret theft out of a total of 33 criminal charges that were lobbed against him in an August 2019...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS