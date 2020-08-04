Open 5G Tech Is Gaining Traction On The Hill, Rep. Says

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Interoperable 5G technology that is not specific to one vendor is catching on among both lawmakers and private companies, Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., said Tuesday during a virtual panel, suggesting the U.S. has a real shot at moving away from reliance on Chinese network equipment. During an online event hosted by the Open RAN Policy Coalition, Matsui touted the benefits of developing an ecosystem of basic and easily reproducible mobile network components to replace specialized network parts produced and sold cheaply by companies such as Huawei and ZTE. Experts believe doing so will increase competition among 5G equipment vendors and guard...

