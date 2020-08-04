7th Circ. Says Grubhub Drivers Must Arbitrate Wage Claims

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday rejected arguments that Grubhub Inc. delivery drivers are workers engaged in foreign or interstate commerce specifically exempted from the Federal Arbitration Act, affirming lower-court decisions to send a pair of putative wage-and-hour class actions to arbitration. In a unanimous decision, the panel said the drivers "did not even try" to show that the interstate movement of goods is a central part of the job — a requirement for them to score the FAA exemption — and instead "completely ignore" the governing framework. "Rather than focusing on whether they belong to a class of workers actively engaged...

