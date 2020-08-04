Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

7th Circ. Says Grubhub Drivers Must Arbitrate Wage Claims

Law360 (August 4, 2020, 10:20 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday rejected arguments that Grubhub Inc. delivery drivers are workers engaged in foreign or interstate commerce specifically exempted from the Federal Arbitration Act, affirming lower-court decisions to send a pair of putative wage-and-hour class actions to arbitration.

In a unanimous decision, the panel said the drivers "did not even try" to show that the interstate movement of goods is a central part of the job — a requirement for them to score the FAA exemption — and instead "completely ignore" the governing framework.

"Rather than focusing on whether they belong to a class of workers actively engaged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!