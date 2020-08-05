Alaska Airlines Military Leave Suit Gets Class Treatment

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has allowed a suit accusing Alaska Airlines Inc. and a sister carrier of shorting pilots on pay when they took short-term military leave to move forward as a class action, although he narrowed the scope of the classes in the case. U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice partially granted Casey Clarkson's request for class certification in the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act suit against Alaska Airlines and its sister company Horizon Air Industries Inc. "Here, class adjudication would serve the interests of individual class members for whom the potential recovery may be small in comparison...

