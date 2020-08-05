Lessons From Novartis' $678M Speaker Program Settlement

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation recently agreed to pay $678 million to settle False Claims Act litigation with the U.S. Department of Justice involving one of the most common industry marketing tactics: physician-led speaker programs. The settlement is the largest ever focused on speaker programs. Beyond the headline-grabbing civil fines and penalties, the settlement includes an extensive corporate integrity agreement with the Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that places onerous restrictions on Novartis' use of speaker programs going forward. Companies conducting similar programs should carefully review the Novartis corporate integrity agreement to benchmark their programs...

