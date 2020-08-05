Airbnb Says Alleged Home Invader Victims Agreed To Arbitrate

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Before a family was allegedly beaten, bound, gagged, robbed and held hostage by masked gunmen for three hours in their Argentina Airbnb, its members signed agreements to arbitrate all disputes, the online rental marketplace giant told an Illinois federal court. Airbnb Inc. said Tuesday that all four adults in the alleged home invasion have previously agreed to terms of service with the company that requires the May lawsuit, which seeks tens of millions of dollars in damages, to be sent to arbitration. "Multiple courts in various jurisdictions throughout the United States have already considered Airbnb's sign-up procedure and have compelled arbitration...

