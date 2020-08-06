Steak 'N Shake Sues Wilmington Trust To Allow $50M Sale

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Steak 'n Shake Inc. has sued Wilmington Trust to force the bank to let it sell up to $50 million in property holdings, telling a New York federal court their credit agreement "unambiguously" gives the financially stressed restaurant chain the right to sell real estate for cash. Steak 'n Shake, a subsidiary of Biglari Holdings Inc., said in its suit filed Tuesday that under the credit agreement, it borrowed funds in 2014 from lenders with Wilmington Trust NA acting as administrative agent. In that role, Wilmington holds collateral on the lenders' behalf as security for the chain's performance, but the bank...

