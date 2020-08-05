Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Colgate Retirees Want Judge's Final Word For ERISA Appeal

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A class of Colgate-Palmolive retirees wants a New York federal court to "formalize what it has already decided" in their trimmed-down Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit accusing the company of shorting them on lump-sum benefits payments, so that they can appeal their partial loss to the Second Circuit.

In a motion filed Tuesday, the retirees asked for summary judgment on claims they say U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield has already implicitly handed them by denying Colgate's competing early win bids. They also asked the judge to enter final judgment on allegations Colgate succeeded in tossing so they can ask...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!