Colgate Retirees Want Judge's Final Word For ERISA Appeal

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A class of Colgate-Palmolive retirees wants a New York federal court to "formalize what it has already decided" in their trimmed-down Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit accusing the company of shorting them on lump-sum benefits payments, so that they can appeal their partial loss to the Second Circuit. In a motion filed Tuesday, the retirees asked for summary judgment on claims they say U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield has already implicitly handed them by denying Colgate's competing early win bids. They also asked the judge to enter final judgment on allegations Colgate succeeded in tossing so they can ask...

