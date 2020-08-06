Counsel For 52 Opt-Out VW Drivers Seek $1.5M In Atty Fees

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for 52 Volkswagen drivers asked a California federal judge to sign off on $1.5 million in fees and expenses after they negotiated $2.3 million in settlements to avoid another round of trials involving individual consumers seeking damages from the emissions cheating scandal. Knight Law Group LLP and its co-counsel filed a request Wednesday for attorney fees and expenses for the nearly four years they've spent litigating common-law fraud, consumer protection and warranty claims for the 52 drivers, who are among more than 350 individuals who had opted out of Volkswagen's previous consumer settlements related to the "clean diesel" emissions cheating...

