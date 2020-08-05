Google Slams Texas Court Order Nixing Venue Swap In IP Spat

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Google LLC this week urged the Federal Circuit to overturn an Eastern District of Texas order finding that servers are agents of a company that can be used to establish venue, slamming the decision as a misconstruction of the law and requesting a transfer of the patent litigation to California. Patent holding company Personalized Media Communications LLC, which is suing Google and Netflix for allegedly infringing its video streaming patents, has argued that Google's servers sitting on third-party shelves are agents. Machines programmed by Google consent to being controlled as an agent by "performing the actions Google tells them to," PMC said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS