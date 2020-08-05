10th Circ. Nixes Trade Group's Obama Royalty Rule Challenge

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The American Petroleum Institute can't challenge an Obama-era rule governing civil penalty notices for oil and gas leases on federal and tribal land based on hypothetical injuries the group's members might incur, the Tenth Circuit ruled Wednesday. In an unpublished decision that walked back a minor victory for the trade association, a unanimous panel said the group is challenging a rule from the U.S. Department of the Interior's Office of Natural Resources Revenue that its members have no intention of breaking. The 2016 rule clarified how noncompliance and civil penalty notices are issued to parties that are subject to the Federal...

