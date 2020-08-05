Ex-WWE Star's IP Brawl Over Failed Venture Ends In Mistrial

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge has granted a mistrial in a sprawling trademark suit concerning WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett's wrestling promotion and production company and its failed merger with Toronto-based Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions. U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. ordered the verdict form sealed Wednesday after announcing a mistrial last Friday in the case, which concerns Jarrett's company Global Force Entertainment Inc. and its soured relationship with Anthem. After Global Force produced a 16-hour wrestling series called GFW Amped in 2015, Anthem began courting Global Force, and in mid-2017, Anthem announced their merger. By the end of the year, however, the...

