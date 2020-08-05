DC Circ. Won't Revive Free Speech Case Against Tech Cos.

Law360 (August 5, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Wednesday denied conservative group Freedom Watch and activist Laura Loomer's request for the entire bench to rehear their $1.5 billion antitrust and First Amendment claims accusing Google, Facebook, Twitter and Apple of conspiring to suppress conservative viewpoints on their platforms. Circuit Judges Sri Srinivasan, Karen L. Henderson, Judith W. Rogers, David S. Tatel, Merrick B. Garland, Thomas B. Griffith, Patricia A. Millett, Cornelia T. L. Pillard, Robert L. Wilkins, Gregory G. Katsas, Neomi Rao and A. Raymond Randolph denied Freedom Watch Inc. and Loomer's petition for a rehearing with the full court, as well as an oral...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS