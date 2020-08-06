Oakland A's Say Calif. Allows Toxic Releases Near Future Park

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The Oakland Athletics baseball team said Wednesday the California Department of Toxic Substances Control has endangered the community near its planned new stadium by allowing a metal shredder facility to release toxic chemicals into the air and water. The baseball team told a California state court that Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. has been running a toxic operation for decades and that the state regulator has largely looked the other way by issuing variances and then failing to enforce a state law enacted after a series of fires at metal shredders fueled new concerns when nearby residents were forced to shelter inside....

