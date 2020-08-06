DoorDash Customer Must Arbitrate Calif. Deceptive Tips Suit

Law360 (August 6, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday sent to arbitration a lawsuit accusing DoorDash of deceptively using customers' tips to meet minimum base pay for drivers, saying the app-based food delivery company's terms and conditions for all users included a clear and valid arbitration provision. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar granted DoorDash Inc.'s motion to compel arbitration in customer Yvette DeAnda's proposed class action alleging the company represented that customers' tips would benefit drivers while it actually used them to cover the minimum payments it guarantees drivers. In his seven-page order, the judge rejected DeAnda's argument that she was not on notice...

